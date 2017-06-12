Gov. McMaster vetoes $20.5 million to replace aging SC school buses

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:54 Video shows rescue of S.C. convicted serial killer Todd Kohlepp's last victim Pause 1:29 Watch these men reel in a massive fish at Folly Beach 2:31 Boeing 757 cockpit to land on side of museum for flight exhibit 1:11 A $1 million man? Ray Tanner talks today's baseball salaries 1:05 Ray Tanner's message to interim baseball coach Jerry Meyers 1:25 The qualities Ray Tanner seeks in USC's new baseball coach 2:52 Tanner addresses Holbrook departure, plan for filling baseball job 0:43 More human remains found inside Hunley submarine 1:08 First public look inside Hunley submarine since it sank in the 1800s 2:37 Monte Lee recaps loss to Vandy, 2017 season Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email The state’s schools chief says replacing mid-90s school buses that are prone to catching on fire is a top priority, but S.C. spending on buses is expected to fall short. In 2007, state lawmakers adopted a 15-year replacement cycle that the state lags behind. Now, the S.C. Department of Education says it needs $72 million just to replace the buses causing the most trouble, which make up about 35 percent of the state’s 5,600 buses Matt Walsh mwalsh@thestate.com

