Joe Biden hopes to be 'reborn in Charleston'

Vice President Joe Biden is open about his love for the Palmetto State. He proved it again Tuesday, when he told SC Sen. Tim Scott “When I die, I want to be reborn in Charleston.”
Biden made the comment when Scott was sworn in Tuesday for a full term in the U.S. Senate after the 2016 election. The moment was captured by C-SPAN cameras.
Scott later responded to the vice president on Twitter.
Some of us were lucky enough to start there! https://t.co/a12BP0bexw— Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) January 3, 2017
Biden is a frequent visitor to South Carolina. He owns a vacation home on Kiawah Island. He also told Scott he called SC Gov. Nikki Haley the night she was nominated for UN ambassador by President-Elect Donald Trump.
“I like her a lot. I met her whole family," Biden said.
You might also be interested in this:
Comments