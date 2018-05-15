Three NC officers indicted in beating of Raleigh man, who was also bitten by police dog

A Wake County grand jury handed up indictments Tuesday against three law enforcement officers, accusing them of beating and injuring a Raleigh man with flashlights and a police dog.

The incident happened April 4 in East Raleigh when Kyron Dwain Hinton, 29, was crossing a street on foot. Hinton has said he left a sweepstakes parlor around 10:30 that night and was headed to downtown Raleigh when police stopped him.

The three accused are Cameron Broadwell, a Wake County sheriff's deputy, Michael G. Blake, an N.C. Highway Patrol trooper, and Tabitha L. Davis, also of the Highway Patrol. In addition to felony assault charges, the three were accused of willfully failing to discharge duties.

The three were not immediately arrested.

The charges came after Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman asked the State Bureau of Investigation to look into the incident after Hinton questioned the officers' behavior.

Homeless at the time, Hinton said police stopped him in the middle of the street after he lost all his money at Good Luck Sweepstakes.

"I was angry," he said in a recent recollection of the incident. "I didn't say I wasn't, and I was moving my arms and hands from side to side, but not with a threatening action."

Hinton said he did not make any threatening gestures or threats, but acknowledged "talking junk. I was saying, 'Why you stopped me? This is some b******t.' I didn't threaten nobody. I didn't have a gun."

Hinton said he was punched in the face and then was on the ground on his stomach when a police dog bit him on his side, arms and head.

"I didn't hit nobody," he said. I "didn't grab nobody. I really couldn't." He said that after he was handcuffed, he could feel his pants being pulled down and then the dog started sniffing him.

Deputies said Hinton had been "engaging in violent conduct" and "creating the threat of imminent fighting and violence,” and accused him of ignoring commands to get on the ground.

Additionally, Hinton was accused of striking Loki, the Wake County Sheriff's Office K9, in the face.

An arrest warrant contended that Hinton implied having a gun by pointing his hand in the air as if he held a firearm.





The Wake County Sheriff's Office charged Hinton with disorderly conduct, resisting a public officer and assault on a law enforcement animal. But Wake County prosecutors dropped the charges on May 7.

Hinton spent three days at WakeMed for treatment of injuries he described as a fractured eye socket, a broken nose and about 20 dog bites. After leaving the hospital, he was transported to the Wake County jail under a $3,000 bail.





Staff Writer Thomasi McDonald contributed to this report.