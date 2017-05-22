Israelis fear Trump might 'blurt out' something that’s not easy to 'fix'

More Videos 2:33 Why these Beaufort County residents want to ban plastic bags Pause 0:51 Civil War sites you will see at the Beaufort National Cemetery 0:30 Bluffton wants to reduce fatalities on U.S. 278, this is how they'll do it 0:37 See South Carolina's new fire-filled '2001' entrance 0:53 How would you spend $650 million? 1:16 ‘You can call them slaves if you want to... I would call them workers,’ Alamance commissioner says 2:00 Savannah mayor fights to denounce racism, improve city's inclusivity 0:24 Jackknifed truck brings northbound I-95 traffic to standstill 1:03 Bonnie Tyler singing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' on a cruise ship during a total eclipse 0:35 Thieves use forklift to steal ATM from bank Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Trump's visit to Israel praised by Rivlin and Netanyahu Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called U.S. President Donald Trump's trip "truly historic" and a "powerful expression" of Trump's friendship with Israel. Israeli President Reuven Rivlin said it made "very happy" to know that the United States recognizes the significance of Jerusalem to the Jewish people. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called U.S. President Donald Trump's trip "truly historic" and a "powerful expression" of Trump's friendship with Israel. Israeli President Reuven Rivlin said it made "very happy" to know that the United States recognizes the significance of Jerusalem to the Jewish people. GPO via AP

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called U.S. President Donald Trump's trip "truly historic" and a "powerful expression" of Trump's friendship with Israel. Israeli President Reuven Rivlin said it made "very happy" to know that the United States recognizes the significance of Jerusalem to the Jewish people. GPO via AP