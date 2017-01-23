Widening SC’s I-95 would cost $4 billion, road agency estimates

It would cost roughly $4 billion to widen Interstate 95 to six lanes in South Carolina from the state’s border with Georgia to the border with North Carolina, transportation officials said Monday.
That initial estimate includes widening about 190 miles of the interstate to three lanes in each direction, replacing bridges along the interstate and improving interchanges.
But when the state would have the money to pay for that project — and when portions of the interstate would rank high enough on state priority lists to be fixed — is unclear.
I-95 bottlenecks in South Carolina, especially during high-trafficked holiday weekends. The three-lane road in Georgia shrinks to two lanes in the Palmetto State.
