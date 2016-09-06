Looking to its future, Hilton Head interviews ‘vision’ consultants

A plan for the future of Hilton Head could soon be in the works as town officials look to pick a consultant by the end of the week.
The Town of Hilton Head Island allocated $400,000 for a “vision” consultant for the 2016-17 fiscal year.
An accelerated interview process of three firms will be conducted by the town’s Planning Commission via public meetings this week. The next public meeting is at 11 a.m. Wednesday and at 3 p.m. Thursday at Town Hall, 1 Town Center Court. A firm is likely to be picked during the Thursday meeting.
The consulting firms include
▪ Planning NEXT, of Ohio
▪ Future iQ Partners, Minnesota
▪ Steven Ames, Oregon
For more information visit www.hiltonheadislandsc.gov/
Comments