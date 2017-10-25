Hey Lowcountry, need a job? Like to travel? This airline might be the answer to your prayers

You leave your Beaufort County home for work in the morning, take your lunch break in New York City, and you’re back in time for dinner. It might seem farfetched, but if you land one of the more than 1,000 flight attendant positions Delta Airlines is hiring for, it could be your life.
Actually scoring a position with the popular airline requires running a difficult gauntlet acording to a news release on Delta’s website. Last year Delta recieved 150,000 applications for the 1,200 flight attendant jobs they offered.
Those interested in applying will need to be 21 by Jan. 1, 2018. All applicants must be allowed to legally work in the U.S. and need at least a high school diploma or GED. They must also be fluent in English.
Those with more than a high school education, with more than a year of customer service or patient care experience and who are multi-lingual are especially encouraged to apply.
People accepted for positions will be required to complete eight weeks of training at Delta’s headquarters in Atlanta, according to the release.
Once those hired are done with their training, they will be placed at one of Delta’s many bases across the country, operating out of cities like Atlanta, Boston, New York City, Seattle, Detroit and Minneapolis-St. Paul. If you are worried about having to move, you can rest easy. Even if you are based far from the Lowcountry, you can commute to work for free flying standby, according to a Delta representative.
Delta has created a web series to take people through the process of beginning their careers at Delta should they be selected. It will run for 10 weeks, and new episodes are available on YouTube or through the Delta News Hub.
Delta made Fortune Magazine’s 2017 “Best Companies to Work For” list at number 63, praised for providing health insurance and sick days for part time employees among other perks, such as a profit sharing program that has paid out over $5 billion in the last five years.
Those interested in applying can do so at delta.getajob.net.
Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger
Comments