At least 50 dead in Las Vegas in the largest mass shooting in U.S. history, more than 400 wounded

A gunman perched on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas hotel-casino unleashed a hail of bullets on an outdoor country music festival below, killing at least 50 people as tens of thousands of concertgoers screamed and ran for their lives, officials said Monday. It was the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

More than 400 other victims were taken to the hospital, authorities said.

SWAT teams using explosives stormed the gunman’s hotel room in the sleek, gold-colored glass skyscraper and found he had killed himself, authorities said. He had as many as 10 guns with him, including rifles, they said.

There was no immediate word on the motive for the Sunday night bloodbath.

Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said authorities believe it was a “lone wolf” attack. And the U.S. Homeland Security Department said there was no “specific credible threat” involving other public venues in the U.S.

In the Mideast, the Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack and said the gunman was “a soldier” who had converted to Islam months ago. But it provided no evidence, and federal authorities said they were still investigating.

Country music star Jason Aldean was performing Sunday night at the end of the three-day Route 91 Harvest Festival in front of a crowd of more than 22,000 when the gunman opened fire from inside the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino across the street.

The gunman was identified as Stephen Craig Paddock, 64, of Mesquite, Nevada. He had checked into the hotel room on Thursday, authorities said.

“What we are going to try to do as best we can is to get our first responders back on their feet and responding and conducting a proper investigation to ensure that we have the safety of this community at heart,” the sheriff said.

Paddock’s brother, Eric Paddock, who lives in Florida, told the Orlando Sentinel: “We are completely dumbfounded. We can’t understand what happened.”

President Trump tweeted his condolences Monday morning.

My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2017

Las Vegas authorities put out a call for blood donations and set up a hotline to report missing people and speed the identification of the dead and wounded. They also opened a “family reunification center” for people to find loved ones.

The shooting

Aldean was performing Sunday night at the end of the three-day Route 91 Harvest Festival when the gunman opened fire. SWAT teams quickly descended on the concert and the casino, and officers used explosives to get into the hotel room where the suspect was inside, authorities said.

Aldean was in the middle of a song when the shots came rapidly: Pop-pop-pop-pop. Video of the shooting then showed Aldean stopping and the crowd getting quiet as if they were unsure of what had just happened.

The gunman paused and then fired another volley of muzzle flashes from the gold glass casino as more victims fell to the ground while others fled in panic. Some hid behind concession stands, while others crawled under parked cars.

In addition to Paddock, police said they located a woman who may have been his roommate – Marilou Danley, 62. Lombardo said they believe this was a “lone wolf” attack.

“It’s a devastating time,” Lombardo said.

Among those killed were two off-duty police officers who were attending the concert and two other on-duty officers were wounded, including one in critical condition, police said.

Lombardo urged witnesses to turn over "any cellphone video" that might assist authorities. The FBI is also involved in the investigation.

Witness reports

“You’re all gonna die tonight.”

Those are the words one concertgoer said she heard less than an hour before bullets began flying.

“There was a lady who pushed her way forward into the concert venue into the first row, and she started messing with another lady, and told us that we’re all gonna die tonight,” a woman, who had been celebrating her 21st birthday, told KSNV News.

She said the woman was escorted out by security about 45 minutes before the first gunshots began.

Kodiak Yazzie, 36, said the music stopped temporarily when the first shots began and the tune even started up again before the second round of pops sent the performers ducking for cover and fleeing the stage.

“It was the craziest stuff I’ve ever seen in my entire life,” Yazzie said. “You could hear that the noise was coming from west of us, from Mandalay Bay. You could see a flash- flash- flash- flash.”

Thousands in the crowd fled as the bullets ran rampant. Monique Dumas from British Columbia, Canada, said she was at the concert, six rows from the front of the stage when she thought she heard a bottle breaking, and then a burst of popping sounds that may have been fireworks. She said as she made her way out, it was “organized chaos” as everyone fled. “It took four to five minutes and all that time there was gunfire.”

Videos posted to Twitter from people claiming to be witnesses showed people screaming and running for cover amid the sound of gunshots. The shooting continued intermittently for more than five minutes, according to the Associated Press.

"The gunfire never ended, it seemed like," concert attendee Rachel Dekerf told CNN. "It just went on and on and on."

Hours after the shooting, Aldean posted on Instagram that he and his crew were safe and said the shooting was “beyond horrific.”

“It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night,” Aldean said.

More Videos 2:10 Las Vegas shooting at concert kills dozens Pause 1:29 Police identify Las Vegas shooting suspect, say companion may have been found 3:03 Surveillance video captures suspects looting Houston beauty supply store during Hurricane Harvey 1:06 Why did 2,500 pumpkins show up at this Beaufort church? 1:22 'Like a fairy tale come true': May River Montessori co-founder talks 30 years in operation 1:10 Las Vegas attack deadliest shooting in US history 1:07 Worried about your home flooding? This is how you navigate Beaufort County's new flood maps 0:45 Recognize these men? Police looking for men who broke into Hilton Head CVS 0:37 This bird doesn't stray north of the Florida Keys. So what blew him to SC? 2:22 GoPro golf cart: Take a 2-minute golf cart tour through Harbour Town Golf Links Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Police identify Las Vegas shooting suspect, say companion may have been found LVMPD Sheriff Joe Lombardo said at least 50 people are dead and 200 people are wounded after a gunman opened fire on a concert at Las Vegas on Sunday. He identified the shooter as Stephen Paddock, a local resident. The number of wounded rose to 400 a short time after this press briefing. Police identify Las Vegas shooting suspect, say companion may have been found LVMPD Sheriff Joe Lombardo said at least 50 people are dead and 200 people are wounded after a gunman opened fire on a concert at Las Vegas on Sunday. He identified the shooter as Stephen Paddock, a local resident. The number of wounded rose to 400 a short time after this press briefing. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police

Investigation

Police converged on the area and blocked off roads. Some officers took cover behind squad cars as other officers ran into the casino, the AP reported.

Multiple flights bound for the McCarran International Airport were diverted because of the shooting, the airport tweeted. All other planes were temporarily grounded, with a few flights resuming Monday morning.

The Route 91 Harvest Festival has been held for the past four years on a 15-acre lot across an intersection from Mandalay Bay. The concert's main stage is situated near the northeastern side of the gold-colored casino and high-rise hotel complex, which towers more than 400 feet above the Strip.

Security measures at many music venues have been boosted in recent years after concerts have been hit by terrorism strikes.

Before Sunday, the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history took place in June 2016, when a gunman who professed support for Muslim extremist groups opened fire at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, killing 49 people.

In May in northern England, a bomb exploded at a concert by American singer Ariana Grande in Manchester, killing 22 people in an attack carried out by the suspected Islamist militant. In Paris, Islamist attackers opened fire at a rock concert in November 2015 as part of coordinated attacks that left 130 dead.