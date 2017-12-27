Screenshot
Screenshot South Carolina Department of Transportation

Traffic

If you were planning on taking I-95 after your holiday trip, the going may be slow

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

December 27, 2017 05:02 PM

Traffic on I-95 — both north and southbound lanes — was backed up on Wednesday afternoon.

A South Carolina Department of Transportation map online showed the interstate’s southbound lanes from Yemassee to the Georgia state line were slowed to under 40 mph, and under 30 mph in some places.

The interstate near exits 5 and 8 also were experiencing a great amount of traffic on Wednesday, according to a city of Hardeeville news release Wednesday afternoon. Drivers were encouraged to use extra caution and have patience while driving during the holiday season.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

