Traffic

One lane of this Hilton Head Road will be closed Thursday

By Alex Kincaid

akincaid@islandpacket.com

October 10, 2017 5:50 PM

One lane of Marshland Road on Hilton Head will close beginning Thursday, according to a release from the Hilton Head Public Service District.

The closure will take place between Crosswinds Drive and William Drive, weather permitting, for the PSD to install sewer service in the area, the release said. The project is part of the town’s initiative to install sewer service in the north- and mid-island areas.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the work zone and follow all traffic control directions. The release did not specify how long the closure would last.

Alex Kincaid: 843-706-8123, @alexkincaid22

