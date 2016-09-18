Semi-truck overturns, blocks I-95 near Ridgeland

Southbound traffic on I-95 was redirected for nearly four hours Sunday after a semi-truck and trailer overturned near Ridgeland, according to an S.C. Highway Patrol news alert.
The Highway Patrol announced the detour at mile marker 26 in Jasper County just after 3:30 p.m., and the lanes were open again by 7:30 p.m.
Photos shared on social media showed the truck resting on its side, blocking both lanes.
Southbound I-95 is at a standstill just north of Ridgeland due to a semi-truck rollover https://t.co/f41YAK4MYd pic.twitter.com/ynP37Ndq9X— WTOC11 (@WTOC11) September 18, 2016
