Traffic

September 18, 2016 9:48 PM

Semi-truck overturns, blocks I-95 near Ridgeland

Posted by Johnny Woodard

jwoodard@islandpacket.com

Southbound traffic on I-95 was redirected for nearly four hours Sunday after a semi-truck and trailer overturned near Ridgeland, according to an S.C. Highway Patrol news alert.

The Highway Patrol announced the detour at mile marker 26 in Jasper County just after 3:30 p.m., and the lanes were open again by 7:30 p.m.

Photos shared on social media showed the truck resting on its side, blocking both lanes.

Related content

Traffic

Comments

Videos

18-wheeler crashes into fire pickup on I-95

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos