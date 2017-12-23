This Hilton Head fishing boat got an amazing close encounter with a great white shark

More Videos 0:47 Check out this 15 foot great white shark circling a boat off Hilton Head Island Pause 0:44 Ready, set, crawl: Tiny treadmills test baby sea turtle's endurance 2:52 Coyote powerball: how coyote bounty program affects the deer population 2:05 How a Georgia cat ended up 2K miles away — and will make it back home for Christmas 0:26 Jasper Sheriff turned on his blue lights for Christmas cars, but not for a ticket 3:30 Expedition Lowcountry: OCEARCH catches female shark off Hilton Head coast 1:04 Is Hilton Head's namesake shark going to be a dad soon? 0:33 Daufuskie Island is losing its longtime watering hole cum community center 0:32 Sheldon teen captures video of her house engulfed in flames 1:14 Here's what Hardeeville's East Argent project looks like at the end of 2017 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Check out this 15 foot great white shark circling a boat off Hilton Head Island This great white shark circled Chip Michalove's boat for about 45 mins. She would do multiple trips around the boat, then leave for 10 minutes, but always came back, said Michalove, who called the shark an "amazing fish!" This great white shark circled Chip Michalove's boat for about 45 mins. She would do multiple trips around the boat, then leave for 10 minutes, but always came back, said Michalove, who called the shark an "amazing fish!" Chip Michalove Outcast Fishing

This great white shark circled Chip Michalove's boat for about 45 mins. She would do multiple trips around the boat, then leave for 10 minutes, but always came back, said Michalove, who called the shark an "amazing fish!" Chip Michalove Outcast Fishing