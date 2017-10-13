More Videos

  Watch as a hungry turtle tests his luck against young alligator

    Bluffton resident Carrie Quinn submits video of a gang of hungry (and obviously lazy but brave) turtles trying to take an easy meal from a young alligator in the Lowcountry.

Bluffton resident Carrie Quinn submits video of a gang of hungry (and obviously lazy but brave) turtles trying to take an easy meal from a young alligator in the Lowcountry.
Bluffton resident Carrie Quinn submits video of a gang of hungry (and obviously lazy but brave) turtles trying to take an easy meal from a young alligator in the Lowcountry. Carrie Quinn

Untamed Lowcountry

Hungry Bluffton turtle tempts its fate against young gator

By Drew Martin

dmartin@islandpacket.com

October 13, 2017 10:43 AM

Carrie Quinn was watering her plants when she couldn’t believe her eyes.

“I ran inside to get my phone - those turtles going after that fish was hysterical,” she wrote in an email.

A group of turtles in a pond outside her Bluffton home were walking all over this young alligator trying to get a bite of a huge fish it had caught and nibbling on as it sunned itself.

A resident of Bluffton for 10 years and one of the reasons she’s stayed.

“Who needs a television when you have nature and wildlife out your front door.”

