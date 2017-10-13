Hungry Bluffton turtle tempts its fate against young gator

Carrie Quinn was watering her plants when she couldn’t believe her eyes.
“I ran inside to get my phone - those turtles going after that fish was hysterical,” she wrote in an email.
A group of turtles in a pond outside her Bluffton home were walking all over this young alligator trying to get a bite of a huge fish it had caught and nibbling on as it sunned itself.
A resident of Bluffton for 10 years and one of the reasons she’s stayed.
“Who needs a television when you have nature and wildlife out your front door.”
Comments