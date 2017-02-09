Trumpagator? Orange gator spotted in the Lowcountry catches national attention

A burnt orange alligator some are calling “Trumpagator” that was spotted in a Lowcountry town is turning heads and catching attention around the U.S.
Usually Lowcountry gators only make headlines if they’re incredibly large or if they did something strange (like the one that rang a doorbell, or the one that fell asleep on the porch,).
This small, sweet potato colored alligator was just chilling in the sun near a pond in Hanahan, last week when someone snapped a photo and posted it to Facebook, the Charleston Post and Courier reports.
That post sparked lots of comments, including one person saying “It's the Trumpagator of Self-Tanner Plantation,” according to the Post and Courier.
So the gators here in the lowcountry showing support for our president. Meet #TRUMPAGATOR found just now in a pond by my house. Cute lil guy pic.twitter.com/Rq781xRVcz— Jennifer S (@JenniferSheff63) February 7, 2017
Media outlets such as Fox News and Daily Mail have since picked up the story.
State Department of Natural Resources officials told WCSC, a Greenville news station, that the orange color could represent where the reptile has been living during the winter months, possibly somewhere with rust.
