Amazing video records 2,000-pound great white caught off Hilton Head Island

Very few people in the world can say they have encountered three great white sharks in one day, but Chip Michalove and his crew at Outcast Sport Fishing can. On the night of Jan. 11, 2017, Michalove and his crew caught, tagged and took a DNA sample of this 2,000 pound male shark off the Hilton Head Island coast.