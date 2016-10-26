Beaufort County’s ‘Monkey Island’ can only be viewed from afar and from a boat

More Videos 2:02 How Carolina alligators behave when their swamp is frozen over Pause 0:35 Check out these 4 important people buried at the Beaufort National Cemetery 0:50 Bluffton students return to school after snowstorm 0:53 Watch this real-life Forrest Gump on his run through Beaufort this weekend 1:05 From drunk celebrities to machetes, 7 crazy Lowcountry crimes on video in 2017 3:24 Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase 1:51 'Talk about suicide,' SC sheriff says after deputy kills himself 0:34 You be the judge: which of these Walmart signs is the fairest of them all? 0:33 Daufuskie Island is losing its longtime watering hole turned community center 0:30 Beaufort mom called fat on flight home for holiday confronts insulter Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Baby monkey spins head to get a better look at Beaufort videographer Beaufort resident Betty Austin Owen captured some wonderful video of Rhesus monkeys on Morgan Island. Including video of a baby monkey clinging to an adult’s underside. The island, owned and managed by the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, is private with no public access. Beaufort resident Betty Austin Owen captured some wonderful video of Rhesus monkeys on Morgan Island. Including video of a baby monkey clinging to an adult’s underside. The island, owned and managed by the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, is private with no public access. Betty Austin Owen Submitted

Beaufort resident Betty Austin Owen captured some wonderful video of Rhesus monkeys on Morgan Island. Including video of a baby monkey clinging to an adult’s underside. The island, owned and managed by the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, is private with no public access. Betty Austin Owen Submitted