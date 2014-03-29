Critics: Testing detracts from well-rounded education

Not long ago, the trend in education was to de-emphasize physical education, arts and other electives so that more time could be devoted to core subjects like English and math -- the sort of knowledge measured by standardized tests.
The notion was that this "return to basics" gave students a better academic grounding for college and work. This education shift was largely precipitated by a push for greater accountability, according to several studies.
For example, one 2004 study by the since-closed Council for Basic Education found that the focus of "accountability provisions on mathematics, reading, and eventually science was diverting significant time and resources from other academic subjects."
Once in place, some began to question whether the new paradigm renewed focus on important subject matter or merely created a fixation on test results, Hilton Head Island High teacher Christine Gray said.Story continued
Now, the pendulum might be swinging in the opposite direction -- away from what some educators call "teaching to the test" and toward rediscovered appreciation for the benefits of arts and other areas of study.
Evidence that this "new" approach resonates with some students includes research by the National Center for Education Statistics and the National Assembly for State Arts Agencies. A 2005 Harris Poll also indicated that 93 percent of Americans agree the "arts are vital to providing a well-rounded education for children."
In fact, Beaufort County schools has a strong and honored arts education program. Three district schools -- Lady's Island Elementary, Hilton Head Island School for the Creative Arts and Beaufort Middle -- have arts-infused curriculum. Lady's Island Middle School is expected to soon join the group.
The district also recently won the 2014 Elizabeth O'Neill Verner Governor's Award for Arts Education, the state's highest arts honor. This award, presented by the S.C. Arts Commission, recognizes groups that promote and have a commitment to arts education.
But that does not mean the war is won, Beaufort County school board member and parent Evva Anderson said.
As schools and districts continue to emphasize STEM -- science, technology, engineering and math -- Anderson makes sure to correct them.
"It should be 'STEAM,' " she says. "It is so important we include the arts and that 'A' in there for our students because it really does help them in everything else they do."
Over the last several months, the district has worked to increase the number of academic choice programs in its schools. This will help students find the best approach to learning, Moss has said, though the tests to evaluate what they actually do learn don't reflect that.
Beaufort County's superintendent says this squeezing out of arts and electives -- for example, when instruction time is shortened in these classes to be added to traditional core subjects -- is just one more example of the collateral damage that has been caused by an overemphasis on standardized testing.
"If we could get relief on the frequency and number of state tests that trickle down to the local level, that would increase the amount of time for students to have quality instructional time in the classroom," Moss said.
