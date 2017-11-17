Stock
Which school has highest average teacher salary? And other tidbits from school report cards

By Kelly Meyerhofer

November 17, 2017 01:44 PM

Your child’s school got its own report card this week.

For the first time ever, parents can look at the report cards — issued by the South Carolina Department of Education — using an interactive tool to see how their child’s education compares to others.

Each district received a report as well, though no letter grade is issued. The state discontinued that practice in 2014. Starting in 2018, a new law will evaluate schools on a 100-point scale.

Depending on where you live in Beaufort County, the percentage of students living in poverty dramatically differs

Among the district’s six high schools:

▪  Beaufort High School has the highest average teacher’s salary at $54,241. May River High has the lowest.

▪  Hilton Head Island High School has the largest percentage of teacher vacancies that last more than nine weeks.

▪  Bluffton High School teachers boast the highest teacher attendance rate, though all high schools have above a 93 percent attendance rate.

In terms of college readiness:

▪  Nearly 58 percent of Hilton Head Island High School students enrolled in at least one Advanced Placement or International Baccalaureate course.

▪  May River High School’s first class of seniors had a 93 percent graduation rate, the highest among the high schools.

▪  Bluffton High School has one of the lowest percentage of students enrolled in an AP or IB course, but has the highest success rate, 68 percent.

Kelly Meyerhofer: 843-706-8136, @KellyMeyerhofer

