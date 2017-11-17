Which school has highest average teacher salary? And other tidbits from school report cards

Your child’s school got its own report card this week.
For the first time ever, parents can look at the report cards — issued by the South Carolina Department of Education — using an interactive tool to see how their child’s education compares to others.
Each district received a report as well, though no letter grade is issued. The state discontinued that practice in 2014. Starting in 2018, a new law will evaluate schools on a 100-point scale.
Depending on where you live in Beaufort County, the percentage of students living in poverty dramatically differs
Among the district’s six high schools:
▪ Beaufort High School has the highest average teacher’s salary at $54,241. May River High has the lowest.
▪ Hilton Head Island High School has the largest percentage of teacher vacancies that last more than nine weeks.
▪ Bluffton High School teachers boast the highest teacher attendance rate, though all high schools have above a 93 percent attendance rate.
In terms of college readiness:
▪ Nearly 58 percent of Hilton Head Island High School students enrolled in at least one Advanced Placement or International Baccalaureate course.
▪ May River High School’s first class of seniors had a 93 percent graduation rate, the highest among the high schools.
▪ Bluffton High School has one of the lowest percentage of students enrolled in an AP or IB course, but has the highest success rate, 68 percent.
