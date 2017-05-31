From screams to speeches, 6 things overheard at Hilton Head High’s graduation

Congratulations to Hilton Head High’s Class of 2017! With stormy clouds briefly threatening Tuesday’s outdoor event, hundreds of students walked across the stage and received their diplomas as friends and family watched from the football stands. Here’s a snapshot of what could be heard.
