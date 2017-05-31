From screams to speeches, 6 things overheard at Hilton Head High’s graduation

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:34 Graduates share their feelings before the Hilton Head High school commencement Pause 0:47 Classmates show kindness after girl falls off stage 1:34 Why was Harriet Tubman so important to the Reconstruction? 1:19 Semi-pro soccer is coming to Hilton Head 2:31 'Wonder Woman' (Official trailer) 0:41 Weeks after losing his brother, Hilton Head teen graduates high school 0:42 Hilton Head volunteers work to get 400-pound sea turtle back into the ocean 3:21 'Lowcountry to the bone': Woody Collins remembers long-time friend Capt. Billy North 0:32 This resident is keeping her fingers crossed with announcement of Margaritaville 0:36 Get a crash course in speaking Gullah Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Hilton Head High School senior Will McLoud receives his diploma on May 30, 2017. Principal Amanda O'Nan praised the student body earlier in the night for supporting Will and his family after the death of Austin McLoud, 21, on May 7. Graham Cawthon gcawthon@islandpacket.com

