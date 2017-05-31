Hilton Head High School senior Will McLoud receives his diploma on May 30, 2017. Principal Amanda O'Nan praised the student body earlier in the night for supporting Will and his family after the death of Austin McLoud, 21, on May 7. Graham Cawthon gcawthon@islandpacket.com
Hilton Head High School senior Will McLoud receives his diploma on May 30, 2017. Principal Amanda O'Nan praised the student body earlier in the night for supporting Will and his family after the death of Austin McLoud, 21, on May 7. Graham Cawthon gcawthon@islandpacket.com

Education

May 31, 2017 12:08 AM

From screams to speeches, 6 things overheard at Hilton Head High’s graduation

By Graham Cawthon

gcawthon@islandpacket.com

Congratulations to Hilton Head High’s Class of 2017! With stormy clouds briefly threatening Tuesday’s outdoor event, hundreds of students walked across the stage and received their diplomas as friends and family watched from the football stands. Here’s a snapshot of what could be heard.

Don't worry about your paycheck. Worry about your character, says Hilton Head High principal

Hilton Head High School Principal Amanda O'Nan addresses graduating seniors on May 30, 2017.

Graham Cawthon gcawthon@islandpacket.com

Graduates share their feelings before the Hilton Head High school commencement

Members of the class of 2017 reveal some of their thoughts before the start of Tuesday night's commencement at Hilton Head Island High School.

Jay Karr Staff video

 

Want to share your photos and videos from graduation? Email them to Engagement Editor Graham Cawthon at gcawthon@islandpacket.com.

Graham Cawthon: 843-706-8138, @GrahamCawthon, https://www.facebook.com/ipbggraham/

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Weeks after losing his brother, Hilton Head teen graduates high school

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos