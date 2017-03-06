County’s adult education program receives $822,000 in performance funds

The Beaufort County School District’s adult education program has been awarded $822,000 in performance-based funding, tied to its success with helping students earn diplomas or WorkKeys certificates last year.
The program also earned two statewide honors for generating the most WorkKeys certificates in 2015-16, with 511 being awarded to students, as well as its success in helping students with disabilities earn certificates. Last year saw 82 percent of such students earn WorkKeys certificates.
“Adult Education has a tremendous positive impact, not only on the lives of students but also on the economy and business climate of the entire county,” said Juanita Murrell, the district’s adult education director.
“The more gains we make with our students and the more lives we improve, the more funding we’ll receive.”
Performance-based funding allocates state and federal dollars to local programs based on such indicators as students’ academic improvement and the number of students earning high school diplomas, WorkKeys certificates or GEDs.
Though the adult education program serves all ages, the funding mechanism only measures students between ages 17 and 22.
The performance-based funds will be used to offset participation costs for students, Murrell said. That includes paying for GED practice tests and GED exams, along with book and supply purchases.
Students are not charged for participation while they work toward earning their diploma, certificate or GED. More than 900 students are enrolled at nine locations across the county.
