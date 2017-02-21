Top school counselor in Beaufort County announced

Suzan Ballard, lead counselor at H.E. McCracken Middle School, who has helped guide the school’s transition from serving eighth- and ninth-graders to grades 6-8, has been named the Beaufort County School District’s top counselor for 2017.
Ballard is a 30-year education veteran who has worked in Beaufort County for 16 years. She was honored during Monday’s awards breakfast for district counselors.
“She’s the kind of team member who makes it easier to work on difficult days,” McCracken principal Jerry Henderson said. “My mother was a school counselor, so I set a pretty high bar in terms of a counselor’s performance. Ms. Ballard goes above and beyond every day.”
Superintendent Jeff Moss also recognized Kimberly Brown of Whale Branch Early College High for a second straight selection as High School Counselor of the Year, and Jalissa Newton of Lady’s Island Elementary as the top elementary counselor.
A three-person panel of district administrators evaluated this year’s nominees.
