Feud between two snack company workers ends in damage at Bluffton Walmart, police say

An employee for a snack food company was setting up a display of chips Friday at the Bluffton Walmart when confronted by an employee of a competing snack food company, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The competitor purposely pushed the entire display over damaging about 16 bags of chips the man told police.
With a laugh the competitor said, “I hope you’re having a good day,” and then left the store in a delivery van, the report states.
The man said the competitor doesn’t like him because he used to work for his company. He told police the competitor lost the job because of “poor service”.
The total value of damage to the chips was placed at $25. The man told police he thought the competitor had damaged other displays as well in the past but he couldn’t prove it.
A manager at the Walmart witnessed the events.
After repeated attempts to contact the competitor by police, a warrant was issued for the man for Malicious Injury to Property, according to the report.
