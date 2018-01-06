stock image
stock image

Crime & Public Safety

Feud between two snack company workers ends in damage at Bluffton Walmart, police say

By Teresa Moss

tmoss@islandpacket.com

January 06, 2018 07:27 PM

An employee for a snack food company was setting up a display of chips Friday at the Bluffton Walmart when confronted by an employee of a competing snack food company, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.

The competitor purposely pushed the entire display over damaging about 16 bags of chips the man told police.

With a laugh the competitor said, “I hope you’re having a good day,” and then left the store in a delivery van, the report states.

The man said the competitor doesn’t like him because he used to work for his company. He told police the competitor lost the job because of “poor service”.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The total value of damage to the chips was placed at $25. The man told police he thought the competitor had damaged other displays as well in the past but he couldn’t prove it.

A manager at the Walmart witnessed the events.

After repeated attempts to contact the competitor by police, a warrant was issued for the man for Malicious Injury to Property, according to the report.

Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • From drunk celebrities to machetes, 7 crazy Lowcountry crimes on video in 2017

    Just a few highlights from some of the craziest crimes caught by surveillance cameras in Savannah and the Lowcountry in 2017.

From drunk celebrities to machetes, 7 crazy Lowcountry crimes on video in 2017

From drunk celebrities to machetes, 7 crazy Lowcountry crimes on video in 2017 1:05

From drunk celebrities to machetes, 7 crazy Lowcountry crimes on video in 2017
Sheldon teen captures video of her house engulfed in flames 0:32

Sheldon teen captures video of her house engulfed in flames
'I blacked out:' Hilton Head bubble wrap killer confesses to murdering girlfriend 2:43

'I blacked out:' Hilton Head bubble wrap killer confesses to murdering girlfriend

View More Video