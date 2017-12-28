File photo.
Crime & Public Safety

Own a gun? SC lawmaker wants you to report if it’s stolen or face a fine

By Cynthia Roldán

croldan@thestate.com

December 28, 2017 11:55 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 3 MINUTES AGO

A South Carolina legislator is proposing a law that would require gun owners report if their firearm is loss or stolen to law enforcement or face a fine.

State Rep. Robert Williams, D-Darlington, prefiled the bill, which calls for a fine of no more than $100 on a first offense for those who do not report a stolen firearm. The charge would be a misdemeanor, according to the bill.

A person would be barred from owning a firearm for three years if convicted for a third time or more of not reporting a stolen weapon under the proposed law.

WBTW reported that 11 states, primarily in the Northeast, have the law in place.

Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan

