8 from violent Cowboys gang ran wild in SC. Now they’re paying the price

Eight men with alleged ties to a violent South Carolina street gang were sentenced on conspiracy and racketeering charges Wednesday in federal court in Charleston.
All were members or associates of the Cowboys Gang that originated in the “Eastside” area of Walterboro, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.
The men and their sentences:
▪ Khiry Broughton, aka KBlacka, of Walterboro, to 108 months in prison
▪ Clyde Naquan Hampton, aka One Loyal Shooter, of Summerville, to 151 months in prison
▪ Zaquann Ernest Hampton, aka TOB, of Summerville to 84 months in prison
▪ Matthew Rashaun Jones, aka Boogie Mac, of Cottageville, to 151 months in prison
▪ Bryant Jameek Davis, aka Savo, of Walterboro, to time served
▪ Christopher Sean Brown, aka Roughish, of Walterboro, to 108 in prison
▪ William Lamont Cox, aka Wataz, to time served
▪ Quintin Fishburne, of Walterboro, of Round O, to time served
All were also sentenced to three years of supervised release and ordered to pay the costs of medical care for those injured as a result of their crimes.
Broughton — the leader of the Cowboys, according to the news release — Clyde Hampton, Jones and Cox were convicted of RICO conspiracy.
Davis, Fishburne, Zaquann Hampton and Brown were convicted of attempted murder in aid of racketeering.
The men were accused in multiple drive-by shootings and other shootings in the Walterboro area, along with drug distribution and robbery charges between 2010 and 2015. The news release says the gang was aligned for a time with the Wildboys gang that originated in the Green Pond area.
Dashawn Trevell Brown, another member of the Cowboys, pleaded guilty to RICO conspiracy and is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 15.
Gang signs
Members of the Cowboys show their allegiance by wearing red, white and blue clothing and carrying rags in these colors, including depictions of the American flag, according to the Justice Department news release.
Members use a set of hand-signs intended to evoke the shape of a “b.” This hand sign also shows an affiliation with the “Bloods” gang, the news release said.
They also show allegiance by having the words “Cowboys” or “GMC” tattooed on their body.
