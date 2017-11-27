Crime & Public Safety

Angry wild pig terrorizes Bluffton neighborhood, charges cars, corners police officer

By Caitlin Turner

November 27, 2017 04:09 PM

A wild pig weighing 250 to 300 pounds was killed Sunday afternoon in Bluffton by a police officer after it terrorized a neighborhood.

An officer was sent to a residence on Hampton Lake Drive after a report of a wild pig causing damage to property and “charging” residents, according to a Bluffton Police Department report,.

Once the officer arrived, the pig even charged his patrol vehicle along with other nearby vehicles and pedestrians.

The officer spoke with a homeowner and told it was best to put the animal down because the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources deemed the animals invasive and a nuisance, the report said.

As the officer went to retrieve a weapon, the pig charged him and cornered him against his patrol vehicle, the report said.

“At which time I utilized a straight kick to (the pig’s) head to get it to back away,” the report said. The officer then “dispatched” the pig, the report said. A animal management company arrived to take the dead animal away.

The company informed the officer that the pig weighed between 250 and 300 pounds.

