Woman mauled by Hilton Head dog didn't want to see him killed

Watch as thief steals Salvation Army kettle in Savannah 0:41

2 community groups are pushing for changes in Beaufort County schools. Here's what they want.

Here's where you can - and can't - park for free in downtown Beaufort this holiday season

This hound is the newest member of the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office

Hilton Head is looking to get into the Guinness Book of World Records with a meatball. Here's how to make your own.

Lining up to buy a home at Jimmy Buffett's Latitude Margaritaville becomes a party

Farewell to the Hilton Head buoy

It used to house a popular Port Royal eatery. Now a new restaurant is coming.

'We lost a beautiful voice': Friends remember Bluffton Gospel singer

Highlights from the Beaufort Veterans Day Parade

    Mallory Keller, formerly of Hilton Head Island, was attacked by several or her roommate's dogs in September. Since then, one of the dogs, Harley, has been euthanized. This is how Keller feels about it.

Mallory Keller, formerly of Hilton Head Island, was attacked by several or her roommate's dogs in September. Since then, one of the dogs, Harley, has been euthanized. This is how Keller feels about it.
Delayna Earley Staff video

Manigault sentenced to life in prison for murders of Bluffton, Charleston women

Jerry Lee Manigault has been sentenced to life in prison after he plead guilty Monday for the murders of Bluffton resident Polly Ann Mitchell and Charleston-area resident Julia Ann Mudgett. Manigault murdered and robbed both elderly women in May 2014. He also sexually assaulted Mitchell. He was convicted of two counts of murder, two counts of burglary, criminal sexual conduct and strong-armed robbery.

Recognize this man? He allegedly stole a cash drawer from the Beaufort Walmart

Beaufort police are looking for a man who allegedly stole a cash drawer from the Beaufort Walmart around 5:30 a.m. Oct. 27. The man was captured on surveillance video walking out of the store with what appears to be a cash drawer tucked underneath his arm. Anyone with information should contact investigator Joshua Dowling at 843-322-7950, the tip line at 843-322-7938 or message Beaufort Police through Facebook.

Watch: Woman leads Georgia police on high speed chase — with her two young children in the back seat

A woman led Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office deputies on a high speed chase around 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Police used a precision immobilization technique (PIT maneuver) to safely stop the vehicle. When police approached the vehicle, they found two young children — ages 5 and 8 — in the back seat. Neither was wearing a seatbelt. Police say the mother was under the influence of drugs at the time of the chase. She's been arrested and charged with DUI, drug possession, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving and two counts of endangering a child by DUI. Neither child was injured. Note: This video may be disturbing to some viewers.