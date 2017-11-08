Man allegedly uses iPad cord to choke woman in Hilton Head dispute that was recorded

A Hilton Head Island man was charged with second-degree domestic violence oTuesday after he allegedly told a woman he was going to kill her and tried to strangle her with an iPad cord. The incident was captured on a voice recorder, a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report said.
The man faces a misdemeanor charge after a deputy was called to Fort Howell Drive and met with the female victim, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The woman told the deputy that she and her boyfriend argued around 8:50 p.m. when she asked him if he was sleeping with another woman. The argument turned physical, the woman said. The man threw her onto a bed, climbed on top of her and began to strangle her with his hands before switching to an iPad cord, the report said.
The woman told a deputy that he also threatened to kill her before she tried to leave, the report said. The victim said she attempted to fight back and push her boyfriend off of her and he bit her hands in response. She then scratched him to “get him off of her,” the report said.
The woman had recorded the incident on a voice recorder hidden underneath a stool in the home. When deputies listened to it, they noted in the report that they heard the man tell the woman he was going to kill her.
The man told deputies that the woman began to throw things at him and said that she told him that she had been recording all of his conversations, the report said.
He also said the woman scratched his face so he “grabbed her and threw her on the bed in self defense,” the report said.
“He stated there may have been an iPad cord and he may or may not have used it in self defense,” a deputy wrote in the report.
He told investigators that when he attempted to walk away from the incident, the woman grabbed a towel rod and hit him on his back before threatening to “take him down,” the report said.
The report said that redness was visible on the woman’s neck and she had bite marks on her right pinky finger and ring finger as well as on the back of her left hand.
Deputies also observed a small scratch on the man’s left cheek and saw no injuries on his back.
The man was taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center.
Caitlin Turner
