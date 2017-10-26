Stock image
Crime & Public Safety

Fire makes Robertville area home unlivable, creates US 321 traffic delay

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

October 26, 2017 5:50 PM

One person is without a home after a Jasper County fire in the Robertville area Thursday afternoon, according to a Jasper County Emergency Services advisory.

The single-family home on the 9600 block of Cotton Hill Road was on fire around 5 p.m., and the American Red Cross had been contacted to aid the displaced resident, according to the county.

No injuries were reported, Jasper County Fire-Rescue spokesman Garrett Lucas said. Firefighters were still working on the fire shortly after 5 p.m. and law enforcement was on scene helping to direct traffic, he said.

Traffic was delayed in that area of U.S. 321, and drivers were urged by officials to avoid the area and find alternate routes for the evening, according to advisories from the county.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

