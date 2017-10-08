No one was injured in an early morning electrical fire at a home on Devonwood Court in Bluffton.
Crime & Public Safety

1 person was inside when a Bluffton home caught fire

By Joan McDonough

October 08, 2017 10:37 AM

Smoke alarms went off in Bluffton early Sunday morning after a Devonwood Court home caught fire, according to Bluffton Township Fire District.

One resident was home at the time, but no one was injured in the fire that was determined to be electrical, fire district spokesman Capt. Randy Hunter said Sunday morning.

The fire started around 3:45 a.m. with smoke coming from the roof, Hunter said. It took firefighters about 45 minutes to completely extinguish the flames.

