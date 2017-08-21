The scene outside Hilton Head Gardens Apartments after a child was shot by an unknown assailant Saturday afternoon.
The scene outside Hilton Head Gardens Apartments after a child was shot by an unknown assailant Saturday afternoon. Teresa Moss

Crime & Public Safety

Hilton Head child shooting victim remains hospitalized; shooter still at large

By Caitlin Turner

cturner@islandpacket.com

August 21, 2017 1:19 PM

A child shot in a Hilton Head Island apartment by an unknown man remained in a Savannah hospital on Monday.

The child was flown to Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah after a man kicked in the door of the apartment at Hilton Head Gardens and fired multiple shots around 3:30 p.m., according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The account of the incident was given to deputies by a woman inside the apartment.

As of 1 p.m. on Monday, the child remained at the hospital for treatment, according to Capt. Bob Bromage of the Sheriff’s Office. Bromage declined to provide the child’s age and gender and said only that the victim is a small child.

The shooter, he said, remains at large and unidentified.

The suspect was described to deputies as African American and used a handgun during the incident.

After the shots were fired, the man immediately ran away from the apartment.

The scene was secure as of 5 p.m. on Saturday and the child’s condition was listed as stable.

Anyone with information about the incident may call the Sheriff’s Office Emergency Dispatch 911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.

Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner

