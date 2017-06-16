Not so special delivery: Vehicle crashes into Hilton Head Island post office

A local man crashed his SUV into the front window of a U.S. Post Office location on Hilton Head Island late Friday morning .
The accident, which did not result in injuries, happened around 11:30 at the north end post office on William Hilton Parkway, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Capt. Bob Bromage said Friday.
The Hilton Head Island man, who was in the vehicle with his wife, “rolled over a curb while parking” and “smashed into the window,” Bromage said.
There was no indication that drugs or alcohol were involved, and no charges were filed as a result of the accident, Bromage said.
