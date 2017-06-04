An RV on a tiny Bluffton road was consumed by fire hours before daybreak

An RV in Bluffton was completely lost to the flames that erupted early Saturday morning.
The camper on Ripp Rapp Road just off of Simmonsville Road was consumed by fire around 1 a.m. when Bluffton Township Fire District and Beaufort County EMS arrived, according to fire district spokesman Capt. Randy Hunter.
The fire was quickly put out and no one was injured, Hunter said. Firefighters stayed behind for some time to clean up and help determine what caused the fire.
Information on the cause and origin of the fire wasn’t available on Sunday.
