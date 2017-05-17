In the case of an opioid overdose, these officers are prepared

Local law enforcement agencies received training this week to administer medication in the case of an opioid overdose — an issue that has been increasing lately, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Officers were trained on Tuesday and Wednesday at the University of South Carolina Beaufort Bluffton campus to give naloxone, often referred to as Narcan, according to the release. The drug can help reverse the effects of opioids such as heroin, fentanyl and oxycodone and revive unconscious patients. It can be used in overdose situations or to treat first responders if they are accidentally exposed to opioids.
More than 230 officers from 11 local agencies attended, each one leaving with two doses of the potentially life-saving medication, according to the release. In attendance were the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office as well as officers from Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, Beaufort Police Department, Bluffton Police Department, Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, Eutawville Police Department, Hampton County Sheriff’s Office, Hardeeville Police Department, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, Port Royal Police Department, University of South Carolina Beaufort Police Department and Walterboro Police Department.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
