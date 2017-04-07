Counterfeit cash used to buy chainsaws from Hilton Head Island Walmart

An unidentified man used a wad a phony cash last week to buy chainsaws and a leaf blower from the Hilton Head Island Walmart store.
Store employees reported that the man — described as a black male, about six feet tall and 200 pounds, wearing a black T-shirt, jeans, a black hat with red brim, and black-framed glasses — used the counterfeit currency April 1 to buy three saws and a leaf blower valued at $812, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report released Friday.
The suspect paid for the items mainly using two fake $100 bills and 19 phony $20 bills, many of which had identical serial numbers, the report said.
Deputies viewed Walmart security footage, but the cameras did not capture “a clear image of the suspect,” according to the report.
Lucas High: 843-706-8128, @IPBG_Lucas
Comments