Suspect in Hilton Head Gardens shooting still at large, victim released from hospital

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies continued to search Wednesday morning for the suspect who shot a man Tuesday night in the parking lot of Hilton Head Gardens.
Deputies responded to Southwood Park a little before 8 p.m. after shots were reportedly fired, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.
Shortly after that report, a male gunshot victim arrived at Hilton Head Hospital with a single gunshot wound to the leg.
On Wednesday, Capt. Bob Bromage of the Sheriff’s office said that the victim has been released from the hospital, and that the search for the suspect continues.
The suspect was described as an African American man between 6 feet, 2 inches tall with a medium to heavy build, short hair and a goatee-style beard. He was wearing a plaid shirt, the release said.
Anyone with information may contact the Sheriff’s Office Emergency Dispatch by dialing 911.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
