Major fire at Bluffton apartments

A fire broke out at the The Lakes at Edgewater Apartments in Bluffton the morning of March 23, 2017.
Josh Mitelman Staff video

Driving Coligny Circle at night

Hilton Head Island doesn't have a lot of lights. For motorists, this means cyclists and pedestrians can be hard to spot. For this video, reporters Erin Heffernan and Kelly Meyerhofer drove around one of the Island's most tourist-filled destinations: Coligny Circle.

Forest fire in Hardeeville Friday

A fast-moving forest fire burned five acres in Hardeeville late Friday afternoon. The fire was just off John Smith Road about a mile from U.S. 278. We were on scene as workers with the South Carolina Forestry Commission helped build a fire line around the blaze.

Sheriff Tanner: 'ridiculous' to think we'd try to stop a protest

In a conversation with reporter Wade Livingston on March 9, 2017, Beaufort County sheriff P.J. Tanner said that in no way did his office try to stop a planned protest by a local group next week, calling that suggestion "ridiculous." Lowcountry Indivisible is planning to protest Tanner’s desire to revive a controversial immigration-law-enforcement task force known as 287(g), which allows specially trained deputies to enforce federal immigration law — including investigation, apprehension or detention of immigrants who are in the United States illegally — under Immigration and Customs Enforcement supervision.

Avoid biking across crossing 278: use Hilton Head's underpass bridge

There's a safe way for bicyclists and pedestrians on Hilton Head to avoid having to cross U.S. 278. It's via the Shelter Cove-Palmetto Dunes Pedestrian Underpass Bridge. The main access point is on Shelter Cove Lane, about one-eighth of a mile northeast of King Neptune Way. Josh Mitelman shows the route, both from Shelter Cove Lane, and on the other side of 278, near the entrance and exit to Palmetto Dunes.

