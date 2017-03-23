Fire at apartments in Bluffton near bridges to Hilton Head

A fire broke out at the Lakes at Edgewater Apartments in Bluffton the morning of March 23, 2017.
Liz Farrell Staff video

Forest fire in Hardeeville Friday

A fast-moving forest fire burned five acres in Hardeeville late Friday afternoon. The fire was just off John Smith Road about a mile from U.S. 278. We were on scene as workers with the South Carolina Forestry Commission helped build a fire line around the blaze.

Sheriff Tanner: 'ridiculous' to think we'd try to stop a protest

In a conversation with reporter Wade Livingston on March 9, 2017, Beaufort County sheriff P.J. Tanner said that in no way did his office try to stop a planned protest by a local group next week, calling that suggestion "ridiculous." Lowcountry Indivisible is planning to protest Tanner’s desire to revive a controversial immigration-law-enforcement task force known as 287(g), which allows specially trained deputies to enforce federal immigration law — including investigation, apprehension or detention of immigrants who are in the United States illegally — under Immigration and Customs Enforcement supervision.

Avoid biking across crossing 278: use Hilton Head's underpass bridge

There's a safe way for bicyclists and pedestrians on Hilton Head to avoid having to cross U.S. 278. It's via the Shelter Cove-Palmetto Dunes Pedestrian Underpass Bridge. The main access point is on Shelter Cove Lane, about one-eighth of a mile northeast of King Neptune Way. Josh Mitelman shows the route, both from Shelter Cove Lane, and on the other side of 278, near the entrance and exit to Palmetto Dunes.

'Teeko' and 'Hunden,' Bluffton PD's new K9s, ready for patrol

The Bluffton Police Department recently added K9 dogs "Teeko" and "Hunden." On March 7, 2017, the canines, who came from the Czech Republic, showed their skill at the M.C. Riley Complex in Bluffton. Working with them, their handlers — who joined the dogs for a month of training last month in North Carolina — officers Joseph DeLong and Jason Rodriguez.

Fatal fire in Burton 'fully involved' when victim pulled from mobile home

When firefighters arrived at the scene of a fatal fire Monday night in Beaufort, the mobile home was "fully involved," with firefighters pulling the victim from her home, at 327 Shanklin Road, and then attempting CPR. The victim was Doreen Joy Vargas, 53, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office news release. Byrne spoke Tuesday about the scene Burton firefighters encountered when they arrived Monday night.

