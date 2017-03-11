Jealous Lady’s Island boyfriend arrested after soaking girlfriend with beer

A Lady’s Island man was arrested on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge Friday night after an incident that ended in him soaking his girlfriend in beer.
The couple was at a local bar celebrating a friend’s birthday prior to the beer spraying, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report released Saturday.
They “began to argue because (the girlfriend) would not stop letting another man sit in her seat,” the report said.
The boyfriend “became very jealous” and an argument ensued in the car on the way home from the bar, according to the report.
After arriving home, the woman “exited the vehicle very upset and threw her own purse into the woods,” the report said.
She then attempted to throw a drink at the man, but missed, according to the report.
The boyfriend retaliated by grabbing a “beer from the bed the bed of his truck,” the report said.
He told police that he shook it up, opened it and “made (the beer) spray” on his girlfriend, according to the report.
The woman told deputies that he pulled her to the ground, “opened a beer and poured it on her.”
While she was uninjured, responding deputies reported that the woman “had what smelled like beer all over her shirt and hair.”
The man was arrested and taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center.
Lucas High: 843-706-8128, @IPBG_Lucas
Comments