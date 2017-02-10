Bluffton home destroyed in fire. Neighbor: Watched it 'turn into a roman candle'

A mobile home on Goethe Road in Bluffton was destroyed by a fire around 4 p.m. Feb. 10, 2017. There were no serious injuries, according to Capt. Randy Hunter of the Bluffton Township Fire District. A neighbor said the home belonged to a husband and wife who have two young daughters, who the neighbor said were in school at the time of the fire. An uncle, Jade Danzic added, was inside when the fire started, but managed to get out before the structure burst into flames.