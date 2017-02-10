Bluffton home destroyed in fire. Neighbor: Watched it 'turn into a roman candle'

A mobile home on Goethe Road in Bluffton was destroyed by a fire around 4 p.m. Feb. 10, 2017. There were no serious injuries, according to Capt. Randy Hunter of the Bluffton Township Fire District. A neighbor said the home belonged to a husband and wife who have two young daughters, who the neighbor said were in school at the time of the fire. An uncle, Jade Danzic added, was inside when the fire started, but managed to get out before the structure burst into flames.
Josh Mitelman Staff video

Beaufort News

Machete-wielding robber menaces Yemassee store clerks

Yemassee police are searching for a man who robbed a Family Dollar store at 301 Yemassee Highway on Jan. 26, 2017, armed with a machete and wearing a single white glove at 10:13 p.m. The armed man reportedly walked into the the store just before closing and demanded all the cash in the register. The man’s face was covered, but the Yemassee Police Department believe he is in his early to mid 20s, between 5 feet, 6 inches and 5 feet, 10 inches tall and has a medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, jogging pants, red boxers, black and white shoes, and a single white glove.

Editor's Choice Videos