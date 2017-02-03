Tantrum over closed Hilton Head gas station leads to $1,500 in damage

A Hilton Head Island gas station had damage amounting to $1,500 after a man got upset because the store was closed.
According to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report, an employee of the Kangaroo Express on Arrow Road made the report around 11:40 p.m. on Thursday.
The employee said the man came to the store around 11 p.m. and began pulling on the door of the business as the employee counted the money in the register.
The employee signaled to the man that the store was closed and went into an office before returning to find the man still standing at the door and yelling profanities, the report said.
He then began kicking the door until it shattered, causing the employee to press a panic button, the report said.
After breaking the door, the man left. He is described as a light-skinned, African American around 6-feet tall wearing a black jacket with a red shirt underneath, the report said.
A search of the area conducted by a deputy did not find the man.
Caitlin Turner
