Bluffton PD lieutenant graduates from FBI National Academy

A Bluffton Police Department lieutenant graduated from the Federal Bureau of Investigations National Academy on Dec. 16.
Lt. Christian Gonzales graduated from the program after eleven weeks of training in advanced communication, leadership and fitness at the FBI Acaemy in Quantico, Va., according to a Bluffton Police Department news release.
“I’m very proud of Lt. Gonzales,” Chief Joey Reynolds said. “Having gone through the program myself, I know how rigorous the program is, both mentally and physically. Lt. Gonzales is now equipped with knowledge and expertise that will help shape and mentor Bluffton Police Officers.”
Gonzales currently serves as the department’s lieutenant of the Emergency Management and Training Division, the release said.
He began his law enforcement career as a military police officer for the U.S. Marine Corps in 1996 before moving to the Beaufort Police Department in 2000.
In 2006, he joined the Bluffton Police Department where he has served in the patrol and investigations divisions and as a master police sergeant in the training division before his promotion to lieutenant.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
Comments