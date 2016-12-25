Hilton Head man shot during Tanger 2 stop released on bond

Akeem Jenkins, the man shot by a Beaufort County Sheriff’s deputy Dec. 9 after allegedly dragging the deputy with his car, has been released on an $100,000 bond, according to law enforcement.
The 21-year-old Hilton Head Island resident faces a cocaine trafficking charge, court records show.
Jenkins was shot Dec. 9 by Sgt. Raymond Heroux after a traffic stop at Tanger Outlets 2 in greater Bluffton. During the incident, Heroux became trapped in the car’s open driver’s side door and was dragged through the parking lot, according to Sheriff’s Office reports. Heroux pulled his pistol and fired several shots at Jenkins, reports say.
After his release from treatment at Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah for gunshot wounds on Dec. 19, Jenkins was taken into custody by the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office before he was extradited Thursday to the Beaufort County Detention Center.
As Jenkins was treated at the scene at Tanger 2, EMS allegedly found at least 10 grams of cocaine on his person — a felony offense.
Jenkins, who was on probation at the time of the shooting, has had a series of light sentences for charges ranging from possession of marijuana and third-degree burglary to discharging a firearm into a dwelling.
The deputy-involved shooting incident remains under investigation by SLED and the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office of Professional Responsibility, according to a Sheriff’s Office spokesman.
