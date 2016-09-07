Suspect named in Sunday shooting incident on Hilton Head

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office has named a suspect in a Sunday night incident on Hilton Head Island in which two shots were fired into a vehicle.
Renaldo Jovan Frazier, 32, is wanted on charges including two counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in connection with the incident around 11:50 p.m. on Southwood Park Drive, according to a Sheriff's Office news release.
Deputies responding to a shots fired call met a woman at a nearby gas station who said two shots had been fired at her vehicle by an African American male with short hair. She said the gunman was wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans, according to the Sheriff's Office report.
The woman said she had driven with her husband to Hilton Head Gardens to drop off clothes for her child when the suspect shouted “who’s in that car?” as they began to leave, the report said. The pair ignored the shouting man and continued to drive away. As they did, their vehicle was struck by two bullets, the report said.
The woman told deputies she sped away. Neither of the vehicle occupants were injured, the report said.
Deputies found two bullet holes in the driver's side of the vehicle - one of which struck the rear driver's side window. Two shell casings were also found in the parking lot.
Frazier is described as 5’4” tall and weighing 137 pounds. He is known to frequent Yemassee and Hilton Head.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call Sgt. Seifert at 843-255-3414 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
