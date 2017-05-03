An 87-year-old veteran wanted to visit Parris Island. This group will make it happen.

Larry Cooper dreamed of returning to Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island for boot camp graduation.
He will have his chance Friday.
Cooper, an 87-year-old Korean War veteran from the Upstate town of Lyman, will arrive in Beaufort on Thursday with the help of Honor Flight Savannah. He will attend graduation Friday morning before taking a private tour of Parris Island.
After enlisting in September 1946, Cooper was assigned to the 4th Recruit Training Battalion on Parris Island, a news release said. From there, he went to engineer school at Camp Lejeune, N.C., and later was transferred to the West Coast and Camp Pendleton.
He served in Korea from April 1952 until about February 1953, the release said.
