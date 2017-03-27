Local Military News
Remains of WWII pilot receive honorable welcome
WWII pilot Capt. Albert Schlegel's remains arrived Monday, March 27, 2017 at a cargo bay at the Savannah Hilton Head International Airport with a heroes welcome after spending more than 70 years in an American cemetery in France. His only living relative, Callawassie Island, S.C. resident and nephew, Perry Nuhn, his wife, several veterans and the media were on hand to document the arrival. On Thursday, he will be buried with full military honors at Beaufort National Cemetery.Drew Martin Staff video