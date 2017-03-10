Congrats to these new Marines and US citizens, who graduated recruit training at Parris Island

Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island saw the graduation of 492 new Marines on Friday, 14 of whom became naturalized U.S. citizens.
Marines from Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, and Papa Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, completed 12 weeks of training.
Among the new Marines are these distinguished graduates:
Pfc. Joshua J. Manoi – Palm Coast, Fla. – Honor Graduate, Platoon 2016
Pfc. Joshua R. Green – Harrisburg, Pa. – Honor Graduate, Platoon 2017
Pfc. Maurice F. Johnson – Westbrook, Mass. – Honor Graduate, Platoon 2018
Pfc. Allen M. Gibbs – Arlington, Va. – Honor Graduate, Platoon 2020
Pfc. Carmine D. Marchitto – Secaucus, N.J. – Honor Graduate, Platoon 2021
Pfc. Henry M. Peddle III – Norfolk, Va. – Honor Graduate, Platoon 2022
Pvt. Christopher J. Whitaker – Rincon, Ga. – High Shooter, Platoon 2016
Pvt. Mateo A. Boykin – Suffolk, Va. – High PFT/CFT, Platoon 2021
Pfc. Justine M. Ramirez – Berwyn, Ill. – Honor Graduate, Platoon 4009
Pfc. Georgia R. France – Fort Worth, Texas – High Shooter, Platoon 4009
Pfc. Mackenzie A. Derosa – Staten Island, N.Y. – Honor Graduate/ High PFT/CFT, Platoon 4008
Each new Marine persevered through 70 training days while passing each of the seven graduation requirements.
Those new Marines who also earned U.S. citizenship are:
Pfc. Pfc. Akwasi Owusu – Charlotte, N.C. (Ghana)
Pvt. Dja Stamsen Leonard – Orlando, Fla. (Haiti)
Pfc. Moise Chery – Brooklyn, N.Y. (Haiti)
Pvt. Paul O. Motosho – Marlboro, Md. (Nigeria)
Pfc. Dickens O. Akech – Harrisburg, Pa. (Kenya)
Pvt. Colin J. Brown – Manchester, N.H. (Jamaica)
Pvt. Juan Piraguata Ortega – Hamilton, N.J. (Colombia)
Pvt. Oshane R. Hill – Hamilton, N.J. (Jamaica)
Pvt. Moussa Ba – Miami (Burkina Faso)
Pfc. Travys Z. Brown – Beaufort, S.C. (Jamaica)
Pvt. Kevin Medina Torres – Beaufort, S.C. (Honduras)
Pfc. Megan B. Diaz – Seattle (Philippines)
Pvt. Ana Y. Gonzalez Lopez – Miami (Cuba)
Pfc. Samantha J. Skinner – Buffalo, N.Y. (Canada)
Before earning citizenship, applicants must demonstrate knowledge of the English language and American government, show good moral character and take the Oath of Allegiance to the U.S. Constitution.
Parris Island has been the site of Marine Corps recruit training since Nov. 1, 1915.
Approximately 19,000 recruits come to Parris Island annually for the chance to become United States Marines.
Parris Island is home to entry-level enlisted training for approximately 49 percent of male recruits and all female recruits in the Marine Corps.
Wade Livingston: 843-706-8153, @WadeGLivingston
