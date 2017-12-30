Upcoming cold nights could destroy Beaufort County pipes. These steps could protect them

The Beaufort-Jasper Water & Sewer Authority is advising Beaufort County residents to prepare for bitter cold expected to arrive in the area starting Saturday night.
In a release issued Saturday, the authority said that burst water pipes could become an issue over the next few days as temperatures approach or dip below freezing.
Keeping a flow of water, even a gradual one, can help keep pipes from freezing or breaking, the authority said, recommending that customers allow a “pencil-lead-thin stream of water” to flow from their faucets. Especially if they are coming from pipes in unheated areas or against exterior walls. This will help prevent pipes from freezing, the authority said.
Leaving your water on at that level will use about a quart per minute, which comes out to less than $2 a day, the authority said. That is a small price to pay to save potentially thousands on repair bills.
It is also recommended that for pipes under sinks you should leave cabinet doors open, the authority said. This will allow more heat to reach the pipes.
Temperatures will reach lows near freezing Saturday night, and will only get colder from there over the next few days, with a forecast low of 30 on New Year’s Eve and 22 on New Year’s Day.
In the event that a pipe does break and you are unable to attend to the situation yourself, the authority says they can turn the water off at the meter, but they will charge for the visit, and they can’t make any repairs past the meter box.
When the leak is fixed, though, they advise that you can call them to see about a bill adjustment.
Additional steps you can take to avoid burst pipes
• Shut the water off for your entire house at the master shut-off valve.
• Seal off access doors, air vents and cracks to protect exposed pipes.
• Disconnect and drain outdoor hoses
• Insulate pipes or faucets in unheated areas.
- Beaufort-Jasper Water & Sewer Authority
