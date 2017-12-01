Channon Preston
Channon Preston Beaufort County Detention Center
Beaufort News

Lady’s Island man arrested in connection with murder; another suspect still on the run

By Stephen Fastenau

sfastenau@beaufortgazette.com

December 01, 2017 03:40 PM

A second arrest has been made in connection with the death of a St. Helena Island man found shot to death on Lady’s Island this month. Another man remains at large, wanted on murder charges, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Channon Preston, 18, of Lady’s Island, was arrested and charged with felony accessory after the fact of murder Friday in connection with the death of Robert Blanding, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Capt. Bob Bromage said.

Blanding’s body was found on F&B Road on Nov. 22. Blanding’s 19-year-old nephew, Chaz Blanding, has been reported missing and endangered and has not been seen since leaving the house with his uncle Nov. 21.

Raheem Bennett, 16, of St. Helena Island, was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

A St. Helena man, 19-year-old Nashon Pringle, remains wanted on the same charges.

Stephen Fastenau: 843-706-8182, @IPBG_Stephen

