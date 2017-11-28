This St. Helena Island man with medical conditions is missing from his home

A 67-year-old St. Helena Island man was reported missing and endangered by his family Tuesday afternoon, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
Michael Hatfield was last seen at his Creek House Lane home on Sunday, according to the release. His family believes he left home on foot.
Hatfield reportedly has medical conditions, which is causing concern among his family and friends, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with information can call Staff Sgt. Eric Calendine at 843-255-3427 or Sheriff's Office Emergency Dispatch at 911.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
