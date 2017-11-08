Armed intruders break into a Burton home — and start shooting

Armed intruders fired shots early Wednesday morning after they invaded a Burton home occupied by several adults and an infant, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office news release. No one was injured in the incident near Old Jericho Road, according to the release.
The intruders broke into the home around 3 a.m. Some of them were armed with handguns, according to the release. All had their faces covered during the invasion and escaped before deputies arrived.
Anyone with information can call Emergency Dispatch 911, Cpl. Jennifer Snider at 843-255-3421 or Crime Stoppers 1-888-Crime-SC to remain anonymous and for possible reward.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
